New Multiplayer Patch

What Changed:
- Changed multiplayer connection process: a VR menu is displayed at the beginning of every game asking the user to decide between hosting or joining. There always needs to be one host and all other players clients. These changes were necessary for a more reliable and fast connection.
- Shortened the sequence at the beginning of the game with the Sergeant welcoming the players. It was quite long and many non-English speakers had troubles listening to it
- Fixed haptic vest issues
Changed files in this update