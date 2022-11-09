 Skip to content

咸鱼喵喵 update for 9 November 2022

Update: v0.92e

Build 9901882 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix the bug of false report by Windows Defender antivirus software.

Fix the bug of BGM loading error by chance for computers with slow hard disk reading speed.

Changed files in this update

咸鱼喵喵-win-x64 Depot 1478161
