Meowjiro update for 9 November 2022

Bug fixes

Bug fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Ice Cream:
    (1) Increase the delivery area and the cone.
    (2) Cannot pick up delivered ice cream.
  2. The money display in the setting menu is updated instantly.
  3. Adjust the content layout of the SMS and the news to accommodate longer articles.
  4. The mini-game will be automatically closed when player goes home.
  5. The sound effects are fully played across scenes.
  6. Microwave sound effect:
    (1) There will be a microwave sound effect in the microwave, and the volume can be set in the setting.
    (2) Add a hot food sizzling sound.
  7. Delay the background music plays at the store.

