- Ice Cream:
(1) Increase the delivery area and the cone.
(2) Cannot pick up delivered ice cream.
- The money display in the setting menu is updated instantly.
- Adjust the content layout of the SMS and the news to accommodate longer articles.
- The mini-game will be automatically closed when player goes home.
- The sound effects are fully played across scenes.
- Microwave sound effect:
(1) There will be a microwave sound effect in the microwave, and the volume can be set in the setting.
(2) Add a hot food sizzling sound.
- Delay the background music plays at the store.
Meowjiro update for 9 November 2022
Bug fixes
