Dispatched

This time we managed to:
- add additional customization options for HUD elements,
- repair incorrect aquarium model,
- add decals to bossfight traps,
- improve over a dozen translations,
- improve dialogues and cutscenes (Possession mission),
- add a wounded shatanist,
- improve Kremuva's arm in the cutscene after saving Mellisa,
- block the possibility of scrolling and using quick action before receiving the mop,
- update the Countess model in the game and cutscenes,
- improve the moment of changing gloves in the cutscene with casting a spell,
- add whispers during the Torpedo lecture,
- enlarge the areas that trigger boss fights,
- correct the cutscene with the resurrection,
- change camera cutscene after vol. "meet locals",
- improve blood decals,
- to standardize the language in Kremuva's speech in the cutscene in Hell,
- fix holes in the map,
- improve conversations with Melissa,
- improve exorcism cutscenes,
- add manual camera distance control in TPP mode,
- reduce the requirement for Christianity in the keno quest from 75 to 70,
- correct a bug where NPCs say "Ene due rike fake what the fuck it means" and the text says 'e-o-e-o something something',
- add animations to Nostramadus in the cutscene in the barn,
- add outline inscriptions in dialogues and cutscenes,
- add additional camera views in the car,
- improve the barrier of the exorcism,
- improve graphics in tutorials,
- fix a bug that sometimes caused supplements to not disappear after purchase,
- add a match start button,
- increase the damage of a charged baseball attack when hitting an opponent directly,
- remove the visibility of supplement icons outside the crypt,
- improve the backlighting of buttons for binding the keys in the options to white,
- correct the markers in the quest "French Connection",
- increase the number of shatanists who are to be involved in gas accidents by 10,
- raise optional time requirements for exorcisms,
- correct septic tank collisions,
- correct computer buying errors,
- correct the cross marker on exorcism number 6,
- correct the error with displaying the wrong price of supplements,
- add the sound of drinking wine,
- add the sound of travel through the restroom
- put SFX under the production of wine,
- add the possibility of exploring exorcist houses during the day,
- introduce an application for the lottery window on the casino floor,
Increase the amount of splendor you get for blessing christianists (but wait before you can get it again),
- add splendor for defeating bosses,
- speed up skipping cutscenes,
- add particles and sounds to the cutscene with Hoho's exit from the barn,
- improve the method of completing achievements,
- add missing collision effects,
- add additional shatanic graffiti in exorcist houses and increase the required amount of graffiti to be washed off as part of the quest,
- fix the possibility of entering the map at the northern tunnel,
- remove the Nogger pipe smoking animation,
- add two additional gas stations in the village,
- improve the effects and operation of the explosion,
- add resources for destroying statues,
- correct typos in English,
- add a splendor reward for destroying a statue with a hammer,
- change the time when feedbacks disappear from the screen.
And so on.
Changed files in this update