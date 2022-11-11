 Skip to content

Priest Simulator update for 11 November 2022

Dispatched

Share · View all patches · Build 9901768 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This time we managed to:

  • add additional customization options for HUD elements,
  • repair incorrect aquarium model,
  • add decals to bossfight traps,
  • improve over a dozen translations,
  • improve dialogues and cutscenes (Possession mission),
  • add a wounded shatanist,
  • improve Kremuva's arm in the cutscene after saving Mellisa,
  • block the possibility of scrolling and using quick action before receiving the mop,
  • update the Countess model in the game and cutscenes,
  • improve the moment of changing gloves in the cutscene with casting a spell,
  • add whispers during the Torpedo lecture,
  • enlarge the areas that trigger boss fights,
  • correct the cutscene with the resurrection,
  • change camera cutscene after vol. "meet locals",
  • improve blood decals,
  • to standardize the language in Kremuva's speech in the cutscene in Hell,
  • fix holes in the map,
  • improve conversations with Melissa,
  • improve exorcism cutscenes,
  • add manual camera distance control in TPP mode,
  • reduce the requirement for Christianity in the keno quest from 75 to 70,
  • correct a bug where NPCs say "Ene due rike fake what the fuck it means" and the text says 'e-o-e-o something something',
  • add animations to Nostramadus in the cutscene in the barn,
  • add outline inscriptions in dialogues and cutscenes,
  • add additional camera views in the car,
  • improve the barrier of the exorcism,
  • improve graphics in tutorials,
  • fix a bug that sometimes caused supplements to not disappear after purchase,
  • add a match start button,
  • increase the damage of a charged baseball attack when hitting an opponent directly,
  • remove the visibility of supplement icons outside the crypt,
  • improve the backlighting of buttons for binding the keys in the options to white,
  • correct the markers in the quest "French Connection",
  • increase the number of shatanists who are to be involved in gas accidents by 10,
  • raise optional time requirements for exorcisms,
  • correct septic tank collisions,
  • correct computer buying errors,
  • correct the cross marker on exorcism number 6,
  • correct the error with displaying the wrong price of supplements,
  • add the sound of drinking wine,
  • add the sound of travel through the restroom
  • put SFX under the production of wine,
  • add the possibility of exploring exorcist houses during the day,
  • introduce an application for the lottery window on the casino floor,
    Increase the amount of splendor you get for blessing christianists (but wait before you can get it again),
  • add splendor for defeating bosses,
  • speed up skipping cutscenes,
  • add particles and sounds to the cutscene with Hoho's exit from the barn,
  • improve the method of completing achievements,
  • add missing collision effects,
  • add additional shatanic graffiti in exorcist houses and increase the required amount of graffiti to be washed off as part of the quest,
  • fix the possibility of entering the map at the northern tunnel,
  • remove the Nogger pipe smoking animation,
  • add two additional gas stations in the village,
  • improve the effects and operation of the explosion,
  • add resources for destroying statues,
  • correct typos in English,
  • add a splendor reward for destroying a statue with a hammer,
  • change the time when feedbacks disappear from the screen.

And so on.

