1.3: Preparing for steam cloud update

To enable steam cloud syncing I will transfer to a new save system. It will keep intact your Blood Shards, Power Ups upgrades/spells and mages unlocked, and most settings except hotkeys. Also the popup at level 1 for new players will appear again, but only once. Once it is updated I will test to see if steam cloud works, and if it does I will enable it.

Warning: Once steam cloud is live, it will sync from the first computer you play from. So if you have different progress on different PCs, please start the game first in the one that has the most progress.

I hope it can go smoothly without any issues, and I apologize for the inconvenience.