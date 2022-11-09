 Skip to content

Animal Shelter update for 9 November 2022

Patch 1.1.16

Patch 1.1.16 · Build 9901505 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Halloween event is over
  • All keys, except equipment bar 0-9 keys, should now be re-bindable
  • Optimized Ultra graphics quality preset
  • Pause menu is now disabled while trying to apply a plaster to prevent different issues
  • Dog collar in photo-building should no longer hover above the dog
  • The rate at which the cleanliness of animals in cages drops is now dependent on the cleanliness of the cage
  • Fixed getting "Living in Luxury" achievement
  • Fixed "Full House" achievement
  • Fixed a bug where kitty wouldn't play with a laser
  • Fixed object behaving strangely in just-purchased buildings
  • Fixed an issue where a dog was not able to pick up ball from a corner of a dog run
  • Fixed ball sometimes staying in the air
  • Fixed minor issues in tooltips
  • Fixed animals being taken away due to bad conditions
  • Fixed missing translations for custom graphics options
  • Fixed dog not being able to pick up ball from a corner
  • Fixed ball jittering
  • Fixed bandage position in fluffier cats
  • Fixed an issue: after starting the game with the missions turned on, and then turning them off from the pause menu, the animals were not able to get dirty

