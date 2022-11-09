Patch 1.1.16

- Halloween event is over
- All keys, except equipment bar 0-9 keys, should now be re-bindable
- Optimized Ultra graphics quality preset
- Pause menu is now disabled while trying to apply a plaster to prevent different issues
- Dog collar in photo-building should no longer hover above the dog
- The rate at which the cleanliness of animals in cages drops is now dependent on the cleanliness of the cage
- Fixed getting "Living in Luxury" achievement
- Fixed "Full House" achievement
- Fixed a bug where kitty wouldn't play with a laser
- Fixed object behaving strangely in just-purchased buildings
- Fixed an issue where a dog was not able to pick up ball from a corner of a dog run
- Fixed ball sometimes staying in the air
- Fixed minor issues in tooltips
- Fixed animals being taken away due to bad conditions
- Fixed missing translations for custom graphics options
- Fixed dog not being able to pick up ball from a corner
- Fixed ball jittering
- Fixed bandage position in fluffier cats
- Fixed an issue: after starting the game with the missions turned on, and then turning them off from the pause menu, the animals were not able to get dirty
