2.9.9.3 Bug fixed
- Fixed the bug where the saving system would fail at certain times and only automatically save the first time.
- Fixed the bug where the food cannot be used
The UP Concentrated Food will recover 30 points of stamina
The LPE Energy Drink will recover 20 points of stamina.
- Fixed the bug where the mini game Bathroom could not be played on a higher difficulty after completion.
- Fixed the bug where the Threamls cannot record play data.
- Fixed the bug where Actros stay in the frame due to a path error of chapter Castle Top.
- Fixed the bug where the number of unlocked achievements being displayed as 0 in the record menu of a new file.
- Fixed the bug where the file cannot be deleted.
- Fixed the bug where the game cannot continue due to overlapping cards caused by a failure of clearing the seat.
Changed files in this update