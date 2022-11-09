 Skip to content

BlackHoopS update for 9 November 2022

2.9.9.3 Bug fixed

Share · View all patches · Build 9901443 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed the bug where the saving system would fail at certain times and only automatically save the first time.
  • Fixed the bug where the food cannot be used
    The UP Concentrated Food will recover 30 points of stamina
    The LPE Energy Drink will recover 20 points of stamina.
  • Fixed the bug where the mini game Bathroom could not be played on a higher difficulty after completion.
  • Fixed the bug where the Threamls cannot record play data.
  • Fixed the bug where Actros stay in the frame due to a path error of chapter Castle Top.
  • Fixed the bug where the number of unlocked achievements being displayed as 0 in the record menu of a new file.
  • Fixed the bug where the file cannot be deleted.
  • Fixed the bug where the game cannot continue due to overlapping cards caused by a failure of clearing the seat.

