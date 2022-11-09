 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

乡村狂想曲 update for 9 November 2022

Repair

Share · View all patches · Build 9901333 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes:

  • Map cannot be loaded after entering the game (black screen problem)
  • After inviting animals to another scene, switch scene black screen stuck problem
  • Fox first pose small picture end splash screen problem

Changed files in this update

Depot 2109461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link