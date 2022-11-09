Bug fixes:
- Map cannot be loaded after entering the game (black screen problem)
- After inviting animals to another scene, switch scene black screen stuck problem
- Fox first pose small picture end splash screen problem
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update