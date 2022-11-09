V0.1.2-002
变化与优化
属性与状态面板重做
增加宠物粮可在背包内使用的机制
在订购动物中增加了培养动物的时间提醒
21小时便利店扩建为便利超市，装潢焕然一新
在游戏开始时加入UI开关初始提醒
修复
修改错别字（运矿设施）
修改错别字（宠物屋）
修复男角色不会在生存模式下掉体力值的问题
