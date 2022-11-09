 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Baka Adventures update for 9 November 2022

v0.31 Last Update Before Release!

Share · View all patches · Build 9901206 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Suggested by Luka116: added a grace period on bombs, flags and immune time at the beginning of a mini-game. Also, the pole on the moving platform in the Brain Wall map was not moving.
  • Suggested by Jax.Deadwolf: fixed some invisible triangles in the upgrade plinth models
  • A Checkpoint is added to the snowboard map
  • You can now vote to start an expedition
  • Some changes to the UI
  • Healing spell animation position is fixed
  • Added long-sleeved shirts
  • Added trousers for body type A
  • Added shorts for body type B

Changed files in this update

Depot 1840661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link