v0.31 Last Update Before Release!

Changes:
- Suggested by Luka116: added a grace period on bombs, flags and immune time at the beginning of a mini-game. Also, the pole on the moving platform in the Brain Wall map was not moving.
- Suggested by Jax.Deadwolf: fixed some invisible triangles in the upgrade plinth models
- A Checkpoint is added to the snowboard map
- You can now vote to start an expedition
- Some changes to the UI
- Healing spell animation position is fixed
- Added long-sleeved shirts
- Added trousers for body type A
- Added shorts for body type B
