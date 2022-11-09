 Skip to content

Executive Assault 2 update for 9 November 2022

Version 0.762.1.0

Build 9901136

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Executives,

Just a small patch today fixing a few things.

  • Fixed sending nuclear power station power slider numbers over the network
  • Fixed typo on efficiency switch
  • Added docking cone to command station (be aware you can still manually dock if you wish)
  • If you are stuck auto docking due to the pads full you can now cancel the docking procedure.
  • Removed transfer panel from trade station as can all be done with the ships inventory.
  • Tweaked trading bay graphics
  • Fixed crates in goods factory as normal one is making gold crates
  • Altered the way drop pods land
  • Taking off from station security is now no longer bumpy.
  • Clients in multiplayer will now get promotions when ships are destroyed
  • Fixed red alert button on mining outposts not working
  • Ready button now appears again for people joining MP games
  • Drone bombers camera has been moved a little so its not clipping through the hull
  • Mining ships now repulse each other to stop bunching up
  • Fighters now accelerate into boost
  • getting into troop transport doesn't set FPS interface correctly
  • Fixed issue where you couldn't control a tank you had just gotten out of.
  • Fixed units caught in infestor ship still counting as pop cap
  • Added target range to fighter display

Cheers,
Rob

