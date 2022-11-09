Version 0.762.1.0

Hello Executives,
Just a small patch today fixing a few things.
- Fixed sending nuclear power station power slider numbers over the network
- Fixed typo on efficiency switch
- Added docking cone to command station (be aware you can still manually dock if you wish)
- If you are stuck auto docking due to the pads full you can now cancel the docking procedure.
- Removed transfer panel from trade station as can all be done with the ships inventory.
- Tweaked trading bay graphics
- Fixed crates in goods factory as normal one is making gold crates
- Altered the way drop pods land
- Taking off from station security is now no longer bumpy.
- Clients in multiplayer will now get promotions when ships are destroyed
- Fixed red alert button on mining outposts not working
- Ready button now appears again for people joining MP games
- Drone bombers camera has been moved a little so its not clipping through the hull
- Mining ships now repulse each other to stop bunching up
- Fighters now accelerate into boost
- getting into troop transport doesn't set FPS interface correctly
- Fixed issue where you couldn't control a tank you had just gotten out of.
- Fixed units caught in infestor ship still counting as pop cap
- Added target range to fighter display
Cheers,
Rob
Changed files in this update