- Added: Quick reset of the resident board, quick clearing of the tavern, sorting of special effects of equipment, sorting of special effects of talent books, batch decomposition of equipment by quality, search by names of spiritual items, sorting of heroes, sorting of new adventurers by type: Elemental, Combat Strength, Defense Level, Health, etc.
- The probability of the tavern heroes appearing will be more even;
- Improved the basic attributes of non-extraordinary heroes;
- Adjusted the overall difficulty curve of the monsters in Chapter 1 and Chapter 2;
- During the first playthrough, every 25th floor, there will be a random Superior hero visiting;
- Fixed known bugs;
Ghost of Dragon update for 9 November 2022
Minor update for November 9th
Patchnotes via Steam Community
