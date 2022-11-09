 Skip to content

Ghost of Dragon update for 9 November 2022

Minor update for November 9th

Last edited 9 November 2022 by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Added: Quick reset of the resident board, quick clearing of the tavern, sorting of special effects of equipment, sorting of special effects of talent books, batch decomposition of equipment by quality, search by names of spiritual items, sorting of heroes, sorting of new adventurers by type: Elemental, Combat Strength, Defense Level, Health, etc.
  2. The probability of the tavern heroes appearing will be more even;
  3. Improved the basic attributes of non-extraordinary heroes;
  4. Adjusted the overall difficulty curve of the monsters in Chapter 1 and Chapter 2;
  5. During the first playthrough, every 25th floor, there will be a random Superior hero visiting;
  6. Fixed known bugs;

