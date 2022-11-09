Update 1.7 is live now - NEW PAT FUSTY HERO, NEW SEASON REWARDS SYSTEM and more!

New Features
- New Hero: Pat Fusty
- Unlock Fusty the Snowman with Pat Fusty Points
- New Season Rewards System
- The Bling screen is being replaced by a new Season screen.
- Rather than purchasing Bling items for Monkey Money, they are now earned by completing Quests.
- Complete Quests to earn Golden Bananas and progress along the reward track, unlocking items as you go.
- The reward track will contain all of the current season’s bling items and two new hero showcases.
- There are a limited number of quests available to complete each day. VIPs can complete unlimited quests and earn double the number of Golden Bananas.
- Visit the Season screen to view your current quests and your progress along the reward track.
- Your bling collection can is now accessed via the icon on the right of the main screen or via your profile.
- Season 9
- The first season to use the new reward system. All season items can be unlocked through gameplay by completing quests.
- 12 new cosmetics including Football BFB, Angelic Bloon Boost, and Hieroglyphics avatar
- King Fusty Showcase: Pat Fusty stomps through the city with 6 new cosmetic items.
- Snow Sculptures Showcase: Fusty the Snowman shows off his artistic talents with 6 new cosmetic items.
- VIP Private Matches
- VIPs can now create private matches using rules from special events.
- Currently, this includes Random Quad, Play with Fire, and Speed Battles with more events due to be added in the future.
- VIPs who create private matches with special rules can invite non-VIPs to play in them.
Balance Changes
- Bloon Sends
- Grouped reds $15 -> $20
- Spaced blues income 1.3 -> 1
- Grouped blues income 1.3 -> 1.1
- Spaced greens $14 -> $18
- Spaced yellows income 1.7 -> 1.5
- Grouped pinks: $65->$60
- Grouped whites: income 2.5 -> 2.6
- Grouped Blacks: $80 -> $75
- We have nerfed some of the early bloon sends that stood out as being extremely efficient, to encourage more usage of the others and to lower how much income you can build up in the early game, especially with farm strategies. We have also slightly buffed the later bloon income sends to compensate and to provide a minor buff to bloon income strategies.
- Dart Monkey
- xx2 Enhanced Eyesight grants Dart Monkey the new camo prioritization option
- Tack Shooter
- 4xx Ring of Fire: $3500 -> $3300
- 5xx Inferno Ring base damage increased 4 > 8
- 5xx Inferno Ring bonus MOAB damage reduced 6 > 4
- Ice Monkey
- xx3 Cryo Cannon: attack cooldown increased 1 -> 1.15
- xx5 Icicle Impale: $30k -> $32k
- 2xx Cold Snap grants Ice Monkey the new camo prioritization option
- Glue Gunner
- 5xx Bloon Solver DoT's now does 6 bonus damage to ceramic bloons
- 5xx Bloon Solver DoT’s increased Ceramic damage will not skip through extra children layers upon breaking the ceramic layer
- xx4 Relentless Glue grants Glue Gunner the new camo prioritization option
- Sniper Monkey
- x1x Night Vision Goggles grants Sniper Monkey the new Camo Prioritization option
- Monkey Buccaneer
- xx2 Crow’s Nest grants Monkey Buccaneer the new Camo Prioritization option
- Monkey Ace
- x2x Spy Plane grants Monkey Ace the new camo prioritization option
- Heli Pilot
- 4xx Apache Dartship rotors damage increased 2 -> 4
- 4xx Apache Dartship rotors pierce increased 13 -> 20
- 5xx Apache Prime rotors damage increased 2 -> 8
- 5xx Apache Prime rotors pierce increased 13 -> 40
- xx1 Faster Darts also increases attack distance of dart attacks by +30%
- x2x IFR grants Heli Pilot the new camo prioritization option
- Mortar Monkey
- xx4 Shattering Shells: $11k -> $10k
- xx4 Shattering Shells damage over time increased 1 -> 5 damage per tick
- xx5 Blooncineration: wall of fire damage increased 3 -> 4
- xx5 Blooncineration: wall of fire pierce increased 20 -> 40
- x4x Artillery Battery: $5.5k -> $6.5k
- Wizard Monkey
- x5x Wizard Lord Phoenix: $54k -> $50k
- xx2 Monkey Sense grants Wizard Monkey the new Camo Prioritization option.
- Super Monkey
- xx2 Ultravision grants Super Monkey the new Camo Prioritization option
- Ninja Monkey
- Ninja Monkey gains the new Camo Prioritization option
- Alchemist
- xx3 Lead to Gold: Damage to leads/DDTs increased +9 -> +18
- Druid
- 5xx Superstorm: blowback pierce reduced 200 -> 150 (can now blowback 3 ZOMGs rather than 4)
- 5xx Superstorm grants Druid the new camo prioritization option
- Banana Farm
- x4x IMF Loan: bank capacity $15k -> $20k
- x5x Monkey-Nomics: bank capacity $15k -> $30k
- Quincy
- Level 3 Rapid Shot duration increased by 1s
- Level 5 grants Quincy the new camo prioritization option
- Cyber Quincy
- Level 3 Cyber Shot duration increased by 2s
- Level 5 grants Cyber Quincy the new camo prioritization option
- Biker Bones
- Level 10 ability duration reduced 8s -> 7s
- Ezili
- Level 10 ability cooldown increased 60 -> 75
- XP required per level increased by 6.9%
- Smudge Catt
- XP required per level increased by 6.9%
Bug Fixes
- Fixed crash when upgrading the Sun Temple
- Fixed Sun Temple sacrificing towers when being upgraded from 400 to 410.
- Fixed manual track placement attacks (brambles, bloon trap, etc) not being able to be placed under blockers. These can be placed under blockers when the tower places them randomly so the manual targeting should be able to as well.
- Fixed MOAB class bloons turning the wrong way when rounding corners on Bloontonium Mines
- Fixed incorrect maths that meant Benjamin’s bank hack upgrade was not buffing banks enough
- Fixed track placeables not being able to be placed on walls in castle ruins
- Fixed lingering tower range circles when using hotkeys to close the tower menu (Desktop only)
- Fixed some MOAB status effects hiding others when multiple are applied at the same time
- Fixed buff icon on xx3/4 buccaneers not showing how many stacks of the xx5 buccaneer’s buff they are being affected by.
- Fixed text alignment issues
- Fixed issue where the game needed to download DLC every time it opened.
- Fixed Engineer’s Overclock ability being difficult to target.
- Fixed crash when using onscreen keyboard (iOS only)
- Fixed bloons not playing the correct SFX if hit by a projectile while frozen and affected by another status.
- Fixed issue where heroes appeared in a pool of water on the main menu.
- Fixed targeting reticle appearing when it shouldn’t during certain interactions with Obyn
- Fixed Heli Pilot not being able to hit bloons underneath it when in pursuit mode.
- Fixed scroll wheel being extremely slow to scroll menus (Desktop Only)
As always, we welcome your feedback and happy gaming! :)
