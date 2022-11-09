 Skip to content

Psycho Reign update for 9 November 2022

V0.3f - Several fixes

Build 9900577

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Camera shake reworked
  • Psycho chase speed adjusted as it was too easy to outrun them
  • Camera shake added during being hit
  • Psycho could have spotted player from a very far distance without seeing them - fixed

