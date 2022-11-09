1.052 update - Bug Fixes and Balance

Bugs fixed:
- Fixed a bug where the “Sales” passive in the survival branch could spawn an item with a smaller pop up
- Fixed a bug that caused the “be as water” passive from the soldier path to prevent the character from dashing
- Fixed a bug that caused the “Tesla” passive from the scientist path to activate infinitely on a dead enemy
- Fixed a bug that could make chasing enemies stuck against walls
- Fixed a bug that could prevent progression in the tutorial if the player restarted the game while in bibots.
- Fixed a bug that could make scarab enemies die prematurely in a fight
- Fixed a bug that made the shuriken from the tactical ability “Surprise shuriken” remain after death
- Fixed a bug that made the first slides of the prologue not being displayed after a restart
- Fixed a bug that made the “Born flayer” passive from the soldier path give bibot’s attacks the bleed property
- Fixed a bug that made the visual effect from the passive “Plague” from the soldier path appear on enemies that were not affected
- Fixed a bug that made enemies teleported by the “Mass grave” passive from the soldier path to die at the same time as the enemy that triggered the effect
- Fixed a bug that made slime enemies teleported by the “Mass grave” passive from the soldier path to appear at the wrong location
- Fixed a bug that prevented the time of the battle against the last boss and the completion time of the last biome to be displayed in the details of the end game recap.
- Fixed a bug that prevented the player to navigate between their unlocked passives in the character menu with a controller
- Fixed a bug the locked the progression in the tutorial if the player picked a psym cannister too soon
- Fixed a bug that made the slime enemies stuck in place after a dodge from the player
- Removed an unwanted collision in a chest room in biome 2: No’okmul
- Fixed a bug that prevented the player from picking up items after opening the sarcophages in biome 1 : Makbara without picking up the spawned items.
- Fixed a bug that prevented the corrupted teleporting enemy from walking before its teleportation.
- Fixed a bug that prevented to move the map with a keyboard he first time it was opened
- Fixed a bug that prevented the Neutrinox rifle’s projectiles to go through enemies
- Fixed a bug that could cause the player’s homing projectiles to track their own decoy
- Fixed a bug that caused the bullet trail chip to spawn too many bullets
Balance:
- Made enemies invincible for an instant after being charmed, preventing them from dying inadvertently without being able to be of use to the player.
- Reduced the screenshake when shooting with the sniper rifle: NT-Maser
- The experience gauge is no longer displayed in the end game menu once the selected bibot is level 20
- Reduced the probability the get a common or legendary equipment from the timed confrontation challenge in the biome 2 No’okmul
