- Fully customizable unwatched counter on media library TV Show category folders
- Media library TV Show season progression bar
- Enhanced user experience for the media library's filtering feature
- 2 new pixel-shader scripts
- Optimizations and bug fixes
Zoom Player Steam Edition update for 9 November 2022
Highlights of v17.1
