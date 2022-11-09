 Skip to content

Zoom Player Steam Edition update for 9 November 2022

Highlights of v17.1

Build 9900207 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fully customizable unwatched counter on media library TV Show category folders
  • Media library TV Show season progression bar
  • Enhanced user experience for the media library's filtering feature
  • 2 new pixel-shader scripts
  • Optimizations and bug fixes

