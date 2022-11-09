New Update 1.0.4

New features:
- Enemies now have armor that reduces incoming damage by 35%.
- Added German language.
Balance:
- Bosses have increased the damage of ranged attacks from 20 to 50.
- Increased spawn rate of enemies on maps.
Bugs:
- Minor bugs fixed.
