Eraser update for 9 November 2022

New Update 1.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9900004 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New features:

  • Enemies now have armor that reduces incoming damage by 35%.
  • Added German language.

Balance:

  • Bosses have increased the damage of ranged attacks from 20 to 50.
  • Increased spawn rate of enemies on maps.

Bugs:

  • Minor bugs fixed.

