Update content:
- Increase gold ore (it is possible to appear during mining)
- Modify tree cutting and mining operations. Click once to continue
- Refresh rules of trees (trees grow faster and brush more)
- How many gold coins can you get from all sales tips
- Add Q and E keys to switch and select shortcut bar props
- Increase the quick use function of food
- Add sharp axe and sharp sickle to the grocery store
- Save player full screen settings (players who like full screen do not need to set them every time)
- Adding prompt grid (sprinkler display range) when placing buildings
- Add small character animation
- You can invite the other party to other scenes
Changed files in this update