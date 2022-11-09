 Skip to content

乡村狂想曲 update for 9 November 2022

Updated

Share · View all patches · Build 9899723 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update content:

  1. Increase gold ore (it is possible to appear during mining)
  2. Modify tree cutting and mining operations. Click once to continue
  3. Refresh rules of trees (trees grow faster and brush more)
  4. How many gold coins can you get from all sales tips
  5. Add Q and E keys to switch and select shortcut bar props
  6. Increase the quick use function of food
  7. Add sharp axe and sharp sickle to the grocery store
  8. Save player full screen settings (players who like full screen do not need to set them every time)
  9. Adding prompt grid (sprinkler display range) when placing buildings
  10. Add small character animation
  11. You can invite the other party to other scenes

