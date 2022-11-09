 Skip to content

蔚蓝月下的回忆~SAPPHIRE MOON-FOREVER MEMORIES update for 9 November 2022

Update for 9 November

Update for 9 November

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fix the missing voices in the 1st and 22nd of the True Endings of the Wanzishi line
  2. Fix the problem of no sound in PV
  3. Fix the problem that the fast forward only read content function does not work

Changed files in this update

Depot 1876731
