- Fix the missing voices in the 1st and 22nd of the True Endings of the Wanzishi line
- Fix the problem of no sound in PV
- Fix the problem that the fast forward only read content function does not work
蔚蓝月下的回忆~SAPPHIRE MOON-FOREVER MEMORIES update for 9 November 2022
Update for 9 November
Patchnotes via Steam Community
