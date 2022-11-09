1、智将（田豫）的部分策略调整。
2、开始新游戏时，加入难度选择界面。
3、修正词条界面的手柄支持。
4、修复青州兵在低等级下的形象缺失。
5、重新设计了天下大势中的中国地图。
6、修正成就界面的排序问题。
7、第5关、第27关调整道具或隐藏物品的位置。
8、修复释放爆炎会导致卡死的问题。
建安外史 The Tales of Jian An update for 9 November 2022
2022.11.09更新说明
Patchnotes via Steam Community
