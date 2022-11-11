Hotfix v0.1-50742

Hi Islanders,
We got a minor crash fix released today:
Bugfix:
- Fix crash when a meteor lands at a treasure chest or processing artisan goods
Minor fix:
- When asking to consume and pressing Esc, it correctly chooses that as a No answer.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hi Islanders,
We got a minor crash fix released today:
Bugfix:
Minor fix:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update