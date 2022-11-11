 Skip to content

Coral Island update for 11 November 2022

Hotfix v0.1-50742

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Islanders,

We got a minor crash fix released today:
Bugfix:

  • Fix crash when a meteor lands at a treasure chest or processing artisan goods

Minor fix:

  • When asking to consume and pressing Esc, it correctly chooses that as a No answer.

