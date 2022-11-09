SRPG Studio 1.270 Update Released!

Hello, everyone!
We have now released version 1.270.
New Features:
- Added "Replace" to Resource/Graphics. You can replace an already imported file with another file while keeping the id.
- Added a label to the "Command Jump" event command. Added a checkbox to the event dialog.
- Added root.writeTestFile method for testing. Create srpg_test.txt in the project folder. The file is read by root.readTestFile method. The specifications may change depending on feedback. These methods can be called only for test play (map test) .The following is sample code. root.writeTestFile('the text you want to save'); var text = root.readTestFile();
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug that event guest units were not localized correctly.
- Fixed a bug that the mark on the terrain tab was shifted when "Scale down mapchip to half size" was enabled.
Changed files in this update