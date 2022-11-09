 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SRPG Studio update for 9 November 2022

SRPG Studio 1.270 Update Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 9899555 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, everyone!
We have now released version 1.270.

New Features:

  • Added "Replace" to Resource/Graphics. You can replace an already imported file with another file while keeping the id.
  • Added a label to the "Command Jump" event command. Added a checkbox to the event dialog.
  • Added root.writeTestFile method for testing. Create srpg_test.txt in the project folder. The file is read by root.readTestFile method. The specifications may change depending on feedback. These methods can be called only for test play (map test) .The following is sample code. root.writeTestFile('the text you want to save'); var text = root.readTestFile();

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug that event guest units were not localized correctly.
  • Fixed a bug that the mark on the terrain tab was shifted when "Scale down mapchip to half size" was enabled.

Changed files in this update

SRPG Studio 共通 Depot 857321
  • Loading history…
SRPG Studio 日本語 Depot 857322
  • Loading history…
SRPG Studio 英語 Depot 857323
  • Loading history…
SRPG Studio 簡体字 Depot 857324
  • Loading history…
SRPG Studio スペイン Depot 857325
  • Loading history…
SRPG Studio フランス Depot 857326
  • Loading history…
SRPG Studio ドイツ Depot 857327
  • Loading history…
SRPG Studio 繫体字 Depot 857328
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link