ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 9 November 2022

0.567.6 - Flying Blind

Build 9899432

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that would cause the game to crash if you uninstalled your HUD completely and tried to use Astrogator, Pilot or Geologist tabs in OMS.
  • Dynamic lighting on the preview of the gamepad control scheme in the settings was missing, making the gamepad difficult to read.
  • An in-game reboot of Elon Interstellar Model E HUD caused it to re-appear much brighter than it was originally.
  • Fixed a graphical glitch on the excavator of Elon Interstellar Model E ship.
  • Updated translations - extended Spanish translation.
  • Updated credits page.

