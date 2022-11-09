- Fixed a bug that would cause the game to crash if you uninstalled your HUD completely and tried to use Astrogator, Pilot or Geologist tabs in OMS.
- Dynamic lighting on the preview of the gamepad control scheme in the settings was missing, making the gamepad difficult to read.
- An in-game reboot of Elon Interstellar Model E HUD caused it to re-appear much brighter than it was originally.
- Fixed a graphical glitch on the excavator of Elon Interstellar Model E ship.
- Updated translations - extended Spanish translation.
- Updated credits page.
ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 9 November 2022
0.567.6 - Flying Blind
