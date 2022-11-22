 Skip to content

The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos update for 22 November 2022

Patch notes

Patch notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugfix :

  • Fixed issue of duplicate characters in Petronille fight that could cause softlock
  • Fixed softlock when freezing a mobile crane while the self-destruct sequence is activated
  • Fixed issue where characters could stay blocked in a wall in the basement
  • Fixed softlock when Max Boots uses Beerpromise
  • Fixed softlock that could happen by skipping some dialogs at precise moments
  • Fixed bug that allowed to have infinite skillpoints
  • Fixed minor bugs and text issues

Thank you for your support. 🐓

