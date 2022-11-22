Patch notes

Bugfix :
- Fixed issue of duplicate characters in Petronille fight that could cause softlock
- Fixed softlock when freezing a mobile crane while the self-destruct sequence is activated
- Fixed issue where characters could stay blocked in a wall in the basement
- Fixed softlock when Max Boots uses Beerpromise
- Fixed softlock that could happen by skipping some dialogs at precise moments
- Fixed bug that allowed to have infinite skillpoints
- Fixed minor bugs and text issues
Thank you for your support. 🐓
Changed files in this update