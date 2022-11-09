Today's patch fixes an issue that caused direct invites through steam friends to not work correctly and leave the game in an invalid state. Direct steam invites should work properly now.
Snipe Hunt update for 9 November 2022
Direct Invite Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
