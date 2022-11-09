 Skip to content

Snipe Hunt update for 9 November 2022

Direct Invite Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9899226 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today's patch fixes an issue that caused direct invites through steam friends to not work correctly and leave the game in an invalid state. Direct steam invites should work properly now.

