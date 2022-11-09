 Skip to content

Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 update for 9 November 2022

Drag Racing DLC + Patch 1.0.26

Build 9899222 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Drag Racing DLC
  • Added ability to switch between Automatic and Manual gearbox
  • Added ability to toggle TCS / ESC
  • Fixed rare bug with window condition after mounting
  • Fixed a bug with loading wheel on wheel balancer
  • Fixed setting defaultRimColor on cars in Salvage Auctions
  • Fixed brake lights in rear clamshells
  • Fixed reading light settings on custom tracks and custom photo locations
  • Brake lights now have small fade effect
  • Added option to use Steam Friends user names (e.g. as bidders)
  • Fixed steering wheel bug on Race Track

