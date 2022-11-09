- Drag Racing DLC
- Added ability to switch between Automatic and Manual gearbox
- Added ability to toggle TCS / ESC
- Fixed rare bug with window condition after mounting
- Fixed a bug with loading wheel on wheel balancer
- Fixed setting defaultRimColor on cars in Salvage Auctions
- Fixed brake lights in rear clamshells
- Fixed reading light settings on custom tracks and custom photo locations
- Brake lights now have small fade effect
- Added option to use Steam Friends user names (e.g. as bidders)
- Fixed steering wheel bug on Race Track
Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 update for 9 November 2022
Drag Racing DLC + Patch 1.0.26
Patchnotes via Steam Community
