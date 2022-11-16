Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 has been updated to Ver 1.4.0!

(Updated November 17, 2022)

New Content

・New boss battle "'The New World Order' Asimov" is now available.

・An icon has been added indicating when a Special Mission or additional Boss Mission has been unlocked. Additionally, a hint will be displayed for additional bosses until they are unlocked.

Bug Fixes

・Fixed an issue where if a boss was defeated while using "Azure Striker" ASIMOV, the lightning sound effect would continue to play.

・Fixed an issue where the Skill Image Pulse SERPENTINE would continue to do damage to bosses during special attack cutscenes.

・Fixed an issue when using "Frigid Blossom" TENJIAN where the ice effect would stay on screen after defeating a boss.

・Fixed an issue where the game could not progress when Kirin used her Ressen Slash ability in a certain location on mission "Cyber Daydream."

・Fixed an issue where the player would be returned to an unintended location when falling off-screen in the second half of "Holy Night XIII."

・Fixed an issue where destroying a Hexapyle while a Kudos Song played would cause the name of the song to display incorrectly.

・Fixed an issue where opening the menu right as a boss fight began would cause Story Mode+ to continue whle paused.

・Fixed an issue where Kirin's talisman wouldn't return from a locked-on enemy when performing an Arc Chain as the enemy disappeared.

・Fixed an issue where the score viewer in Trial Mode would not control as expected.

・Various other issues have been fixed.