 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Stardeus update for 9 November 2022

Patch notes: v0.6.123 (2022.11.09)

Share · View all patches · Build 9898979 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.6.123 (2022.11.09)

  • [Balance] Memory Compression Upgrade will correlate with Uranium in the Stock Market
  • [Misc] Remove unused assets cleanup in between scene changes (suspected cause for some new crashes)
  • [Misc] Selecting a pile will validate its availability and automatically fix and log diagnostics if the availability was inconsistent
  • [Performance] Improve performance of electricity grid rebuild with large grids
  • [Performance] Fix the bottleneck when dragging a big area with Task Priority / Retry / Cancel tools
  • [UI/UX] Include known materials with 0 count in Inventory overlay
  • [UI/UX] Holding Shift will make priority adjustment tool set priorities to either 1 or 9
  • [Translations] Update Japanese to 100% (thanks to Taijiro Inagaki)
  • [Bug] Fix merchant inventories would be extremely low since last patch
  • [Bug] Fix relocating and object onto a different object of same type would create an invalid relocation task and order an upgrade
  • [Bug] Fix spawning a material pile in the position of another material pile that was not added to the inventory for whatever reason would merge the new pile into the existing one
  • [Bug] Fix FTL drive would only show up to 32 drive particle systems at the same time
  • [Bug] Fix Faction information field would not update icon / text after being displayed for the first time in Starmap
  • [Bug] Fix Merchants and Probes no longer visible behind the ship in the game view when nearby
  • [Bug] Fix section detection would occasionally create two almost identical overlapping sections if a lot of floors would be ordered and clock speed was high
  • [Bug] Fix workers would not shut down after 1h grace period with too little CPU available
  • [Bug] Add extra validation to prevent some built floors remaining with unbuilt looks when large amount of construction tasks was created
  • [Bug] Prevent plants from floating in space

Changed files in this update

Stardeus Prod Win64 Depot 1380916
  • Loading history…
Stardeus Prod Linux Depot 1380917
  • Loading history…
Stardeus Prod Mac Depot 1380918
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link