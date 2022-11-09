Patch notes: v0.6.123 (2022.11.09)

v0.6.123 (2022.11.09)
- [Balance] Memory Compression Upgrade will correlate with Uranium in the Stock Market
- [Misc] Remove unused assets cleanup in between scene changes (suspected cause for some new crashes)
- [Misc] Selecting a pile will validate its availability and automatically fix and log diagnostics if the availability was inconsistent
- [Performance] Improve performance of electricity grid rebuild with large grids
- [Performance] Fix the bottleneck when dragging a big area with Task Priority / Retry / Cancel tools
- [UI/UX] Include known materials with 0 count in Inventory overlay
- [UI/UX] Holding Shift will make priority adjustment tool set priorities to either 1 or 9
- [Translations] Update Japanese to 100% (thanks to Taijiro Inagaki)
- [Bug] Fix merchant inventories would be extremely low since last patch
- [Bug] Fix relocating and object onto a different object of same type would create an invalid relocation task and order an upgrade
- [Bug] Fix spawning a material pile in the position of another material pile that was not added to the inventory for whatever reason would merge the new pile into the existing one
- [Bug] Fix FTL drive would only show up to 32 drive particle systems at the same time
- [Bug] Fix Faction information field would not update icon / text after being displayed for the first time in Starmap
- [Bug] Fix Merchants and Probes no longer visible behind the ship in the game view when nearby
- [Bug] Fix section detection would occasionally create two almost identical overlapping sections if a lot of floors would be ordered and clock speed was high
- [Bug] Fix workers would not shut down after 1h grace period with too little CPU available
- [Bug] Add extra validation to prevent some built floors remaining with unbuilt looks when large amount of construction tasks was created
- [Bug] Prevent plants from floating in space
