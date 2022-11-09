Enhancements:
- Graphics rendering performance improvements.
- New guided tutorial tips are now available.
- Players can now discard their cards during their turn. This will allow players to choose which card to discard instead of one being discarded at random when their hand is full.
- Changed the way Titan ranks are calculated.
- The Gremlin Timekeeper will now be more mindful of its card choices when constructing a deck.
- Players can now view the titan ladder rankings for each season by clicking on the ladder league icon.
- Players can now "emote" each-other during ladder matches by clicking on their avatar.
- Regional match servers will reduce latency in some countries, reducing the lag-induced animation delay of moving units.
- Added new visual and sound effect when an army or beast dies of disease.
- Added a guest sign-in option for mobile platforms.
- Added a new Community button in the Settings menu with links to the game's Discord channel, Twitter page, and Steam discussion board.
- Added 1 new ladder map.
Balance changes:
- Curse cost decreased from 3 to 2.
- Banshee cost decreased from 3 to 2.
- Dark Riders cost decreased from 9 to 8.
- Dark Riders health increased from 6 to 7.
- Doom Gazer cost decreased from 5 to 4.
- Royal Agent cost decreased from 9 to 7.
- Elven Highborne cost decreased from 6 to 5.
- Basilisk cost decreased from 5 to 3.
- Gorgon cost decreased from 7 to 5.
- Gorgon health increased from 4 to 5.
- Scorpid cost decreased from 7 to 6.
- Scorpid health increased from 4 to 5.
- Scorpid damage increased from 2 to 3.
- Widow cost decreased from 6 to 5.
- Chimera cost decreased from 10 to 8.
- Medusa cost decreased from 4 to 2.
- Imbued Poison cost decreased from 5 to 4.
- Priestess of Light maximum health gain increased from 1 to 2.
- Goblin Hunters damage decreased from 3 to 2.
- Fire Serpent damage increased from 1 to 2.
- Fire Serpent cost increased from 2 to 3.
Bug fixes:
- The game client will now display the correct text when asking if you want to use victory tokens to purchase cards.
- The tip displayed for completing the first mission will now display the correct number of gems earned.
- Holy Shield will now protect against castle damage.
- Mercenaries will no longer be playable when a player has no other cards to discard.
- Units with Extinguish will now correctly remove wildfire when placed onto the map, and prevent the tile they occupy from becoming a wildfire.
- The same tip will not longer be displayed more than once unless tips are toggled off and back on again.
- Minor UI bug fixes.
