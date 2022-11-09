 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

her tears were my light update for 9 November 2022

ukrainian translation now available

Share · View all patches · Build 9897736 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

the ukrainian translation has been added, thanks to storyteller613!

thanks for playing her tears were my light~

-nami

Changed files in this update

Depot 2112521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link