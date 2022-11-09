 Skip to content

KurtzPel update for 9 November 2022

November 9th, 2022 Weekly Maintenance Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9897650 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Eltheca Theme Change

 Eltheca’s theme will be changed back to normal

Karma Balance

 Soul Scythe
[Death Blossom]

  • Reduced the endurance by 50%
    [Shadow Slash]
  • Increased the endurance by 50%
    [Demon Rush]
  • Changed so that evade cancel can be used faster while the skill is in use

 Radiant Horn
[Slam]

  • Increased the break damage by 28% for ground targets and by 33% for aerial targets.
  • Reduced the endurance by 25%.
    [Charge Thrust]
  • Changed so that evade cancel can be used faster while the skill is in use
    [Piercing Thrust]
  • Changed so that evade cancel can be used faster while the skill is in use

Supply Box (Seraph) Resale

 Supply Box (Seraph) will be on resale during 2022-11-09 After Maintenance ~ 2022-11-29 23:59 (UTC+0).

