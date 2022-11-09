November 9th, 2022 Weekly Maintenance Patch Notes

Eltheca Theme Change
Eltheca’s theme will be changed back to normal
Karma Balance
Soul Scythe
[Death Blossom]
- Reduced the endurance by 50%
[Shadow Slash]
- Increased the endurance by 50%
[Demon Rush]
- Changed so that evade cancel can be used faster while the skill is in use
Radiant Horn
[Slam]
- Increased the break damage by 28% for ground targets and by 33% for aerial targets.
- Reduced the endurance by 25%.
[Charge Thrust]
- Changed so that evade cancel can be used faster while the skill is in use
[Piercing Thrust]
- Changed so that evade cancel can be used faster while the skill is in use
Supply Box (Seraph) Resale
Supply Box (Seraph) will be on resale during 2022-11-09 After Maintenance ~ 2022-11-29 23:59 (UTC+0).
Changed files in this update