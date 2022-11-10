 Skip to content

KeyWe update for 10 November 2022

Patch Notes (Nov 11 2022)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates

  • New dual wield control scheme on Keyboard
  • Backup saves: files to help you recover your progress if your profile is deleted
  • Shipping Wickertide: re-assigning some audio for mementos
  • New music track!
  • Collectibles: new hint for the Meteor
  • Dropoff Wickertide: new puzzles and balance tweaks
  • Added redundant inputs for single player/full keyboard control schemes to support 60% keyboards

Bugs

  • Profile Select menu: fix for issue where profiles were being deleted
  • Telepost Tournament - Lake Bessy: fix for bug where players got soft locked if not holding metal detectors when the Metal Detector event ends
  • Stationery Blizzard: fix for the climbing rope doing weird stuff
  • Stationery Blizzard: fix for iceblocks remaining on screen after tutorial ends
  • Typing Hollyjostle: fix for desync issues (online)
  • Finale: attempting to fix some issues w/ the cart (online)
  • Finale: fixing shadows cast on effects
  • Wardrobe: fixing issue with reveal sequence
  • Controls: attempted fix for players using two Steam Shield controllers
  • Blizzard cinematic: fixing weathervane cuppies
  • Kiwis: fixing feet/beak materials being too bright

