Patch Notes (Nov 11 2022)

Updates
- New dual wield control scheme on Keyboard
- Backup saves: files to help you recover your progress if your profile is deleted
- Shipping Wickertide: re-assigning some audio for mementos
- New music track!
- Collectibles: new hint for the Meteor
- Dropoff Wickertide: new puzzles and balance tweaks
- Added redundant inputs for single player/full keyboard control schemes to support 60% keyboards
Bugs
- Profile Select menu: fix for issue where profiles were being deleted
- Telepost Tournament - Lake Bessy: fix for bug where players got soft locked if not holding metal detectors when the Metal Detector event ends
- Stationery Blizzard: fix for the climbing rope doing weird stuff
- Stationery Blizzard: fix for iceblocks remaining on screen after tutorial ends
- Typing Hollyjostle: fix for desync issues (online)
- Finale: attempting to fix some issues w/ the cart (online)
- Finale: fixing shadows cast on effects
- Wardrobe: fixing issue with reveal sequence
- Controls: attempted fix for players using two Steam Shield controllers
- Blizzard cinematic: fixing weathervane cuppies
- Kiwis: fixing feet/beak materials being too bright
Changed files in this update