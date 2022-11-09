Dota 2 update for 9 November 2022
ClientVersion 5537
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for English
Cosmetics
- Modified Economy Item: Glaring Greevils
- New Economy Item: The Gift of New Year
- New Common Back: The Gift of New Year_back
- New Common Head: The Gift of New Year_head
- New Common Shoulder: The Gift of New Year_shoudler
- New Common Armor: The Gift of New Year_armor
Items
- Holy Locket: Removed attribute
ActiveDescriptionLine/0with value of
2
- Holy Locket: Removed attribute
ActiveDescriptionLine/1with value of
1
- Necronomicon: Removed attribute
ShouldBeSuggested/1with value of
1
- Necronomicon (Level 2): Removed attribute
ShouldBeSuggested/1with value of
1
- Necronomicon (Level 3): Removed attribute
ShouldBeSuggested/1with value of
1
