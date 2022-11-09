 Skip to content

发糖模拟器 update for 9 November 2022

8/11/2022 Update

Build 9897202 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix the problem that the number of card piles is sometimes displayed incorrectly
  • Fix the display problem caused by the number of card slots after loading saved file
  • Fix the display problem caused by clicking Ascend button when selecting cards in infinite mode.

