- Fix the problem that the number of card piles is sometimes displayed incorrectly
- Fix the display problem caused by the number of card slots after loading saved file
- Fix the display problem caused by clicking Ascend button when selecting cards in infinite mode.
发糖模拟器 update for 9 November 2022
8/11/2022 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
