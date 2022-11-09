 Skip to content

Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 9 November 2022

Patch 0.03.000 is live!

Patch 0.03.000 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Jefferson St. added (1 of 3 ghosts implement).
  • Adjusted shadows at North end of the Rectory on the Church on Spruce Street Map.
  • Added white noise to the silent rooms in the game.
  • Adjusted probabilities for archive pickups.
  • Adjusted ghost profile photos for residual ghost.
  • Adjusted The Church on Spruce St. map icon to better represent the location.

