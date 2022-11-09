- Jefferson St. added (1 of 3 ghosts implement).
- Adjusted shadows at North end of the Rectory on the Church on Spruce Street Map.
- Added white noise to the silent rooms in the game.
- Adjusted probabilities for archive pickups.
- Adjusted ghost profile photos for residual ghost.
- Adjusted The Church on Spruce St. map icon to better represent the location.
Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 9 November 2022
Patch 0.03.000 is live!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
