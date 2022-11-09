Update 0.10.2

New Features
- Added Basic Teleporter, now you can teleport the player! We skipped The Testing phase of this feature due its pretty basic and we feel its a really needed feature for many level creators
- Now Teleporters and Jump pads will appear Enabled by default, making it easier to make levels with these
- Respawn button on death, this is a really high requested feature, now when dying in a level you will have 5 seconds to choose if you want retry that level
- Numbers on the keyoard, now the level editor keyboard contains numbers, just pressing Shift, will make them appear
Bug Fixes
- Fixed bug where you could pick the string of the bow when this is not equipped yet, causing the bow to permanently break
- Fixed a bug where deleting a connected light breaks the level and everything
- Fixed a bug where the enemy wave editor breaks when entering and completing the edited wave in a level while having that wave editor open causing the entire game to not load levels anymore
- Fixed a bug where the Configuration menus from the items on the level editor remained active after a reload or returning from play mode
- Fixed a bug where if you reload a level or return from play mode while the Combat inventory was active, this inventory doesnt close anymore and remains open along the normal inventory
- Fixed the clock, Now the minutes less than 10 has a 0 in front on the clock
- Fixed high quality settings active on login for android
- Fixed a bug causing the HP not resetting when restarting a level
- Fixed a bug regarding the combat wave editor, where adding an extra wave makes it break before completing it in editor
- Fixed a bug where your HP visual stops synchronisation with your actual HP value after replaying in the level editor when having low HP
- Fixed a problem in the Demo version that made the game demo totally unplayable
Other Changes
- Added a way to mark items as only for devs, this will avoid including dev/earlyTesting only items accidentally on builds. this has been prepared in case we want to mark some users as early feature testers so they may be able to use these
- Changed skate model in order to prepare it for the skins system
- Version number in the hand menu
Extra info and Development State
- The skate board stills in Testing phase, we are doing some improvements and fixes for it, as its a really big change to the game, is expected to take a bit more than what the grappling hook took
- Next updates will be focused on the Shops and skin systems
- The Campaign levels are being made and are planned to be done at the end of the month although it will still needing the in Lobby NPC Quests to be released to the public
Changed files in this update