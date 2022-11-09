 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Waves of Steel update for 9 November 2022

Patch notes for Waves of Steel v0.54RC2

Share · View all patches · Build 9897016 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This is a patch release to fix the most important issues discovered in the previ
ous build.

Gameplay:

  • Most guns now have 6 smaller increments of height, instead of 3 large increments.
  • The ship selector's layout has been tweaked a bit. More tweaks are likely in future builds.
  • Changed the default volume level for ambient SFX from 0.5 to 0.3
  • Rocket PT boats have worse aim

Bugfixes:

  • Fix being able to place guns entirely off of the ship's deck
  • Fix being able to take illegally-placed parts into the testing range
  • Fix the tier-5 battleship hull menu being broken
  • Fix the to-do list being confused if you fail the testing range "mission" by leaving the arena
  • Fix the ship designer tutorials allowing the player to put parts in illegal locations
  • Fix stretched superstructure not drawing properly in combat
  • Fix a visual issue with the intro cinematic to "Storm Descendent"
  • Fix most issues with the combat weapons display glitching out if changed rapidly
  • Fix visual glitch in "Escalation" preventing projectiles from being drawn
  • Fix camera getting stuck at the end of some missions
  • Fix issue causing the "shield dropped" sound effect from playing repeatedly
  • Fix visual glitch causing shields to not render properly when weapon impact w
    arnings are nearby

Modding:

  • Added targetLeadTimeMultiplier to parts.json, which controls how good a job t
    he weapon does of leading the target. Default is 1, value of 0 means "shoot at t
    he player's current position".

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 9897016
Windows content Depot 1482751
Waves of Steel Linux Depot Depot 1482752
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link