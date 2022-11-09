Patch notes for Waves of Steel v0.54RC2

This is a patch release to fix the most important issues discovered in the previ
ous build.
Gameplay:
- Most guns now have 6 smaller increments of height, instead of 3 large increments.
- The ship selector's layout has been tweaked a bit. More tweaks are likely in future builds.
- Changed the default volume level for ambient SFX from 0.5 to 0.3
- Rocket PT boats have worse aim
Bugfixes:
- Fix being able to place guns entirely off of the ship's deck
- Fix being able to take illegally-placed parts into the testing range
- Fix the tier-5 battleship hull menu being broken
- Fix the to-do list being confused if you fail the testing range "mission" by leaving the arena
- Fix the ship designer tutorials allowing the player to put parts in illegal locations
- Fix stretched superstructure not drawing properly in combat
- Fix a visual issue with the intro cinematic to "Storm Descendent"
- Fix most issues with the combat weapons display glitching out if changed rapidly
- Fix visual glitch in "Escalation" preventing projectiles from being drawn
- Fix camera getting stuck at the end of some missions
- Fix issue causing the "shield dropped" sound effect from playing repeatedly
- Fix visual glitch causing shields to not render properly when weapon impact w
arnings are nearby
Modding:
- Added targetLeadTimeMultiplier to parts.json, which controls how good a job t
he weapon does of leading the target. Default is 1, value of 0 means "shoot at t
he player's current position".
Changed depots in beta branch