- Added "Take All" and "Drop All" button to Interact screen
- Optimised interact screen refreshing
- Fixed Forbid/Eat mode buttons not updating checkmark properly
- Fixed weight tooltip doubling up inventory and equipped weights
- Fixed shader error causing some graphics cards to crash game on startup
Pawsecuted update for 9 November 2022
Update Notes for v0.562
Patchnotes via Steam Community
