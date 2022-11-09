 Skip to content

Pawsecuted update for 9 November 2022

Update Notes for v0.562

Share · View all patches · Build 9896823 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added "Take All" and "Drop All" button to Interact screen
  • Optimised interact screen refreshing
  • Fixed Forbid/Eat mode buttons not updating checkmark properly
  • Fixed weight tooltip doubling up inventory and equipped weights
  • Fixed shader error causing some graphics cards to crash game on startup

