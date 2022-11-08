Nemesis Content Update

Newly Added Maker Tiles:
- Drago Boss - The final nemesis, does everything it can to destroy you.
- Drago Boss Block - Can only be broken after the Drago Boss has been defeated.
- Wall Gap - Removes Room Wall tiles to create open gaps between rooms.
- Bubble Containers (2) - Can hold Upgrades inside, and can be popped by any attack.
- Elevating Block (2) - Toggles between falling down or floating up when attacked.
- Floating Grapple Box - Like the normal Grapple Box, but floats in water.
- Basic Jump Upgrade - If present in the World, cannot jump from the ground until collected.
Fixes and Improvements:
Features:
- Added general support for Steam Deck.
- Added Play Mode support for Xbox and Steam controllers.
Adjustments:
- Reorganized some upgrade icons on the Play Mode HUD.
- Moved the Health Upgrade location in the Starting Items and Maker Tiles selections.
- Added more details to the Climbing Surface's Maker Tile description.
- Increased the time that notification boxes stay visible on screen.
- Added simple idle animations and Honey Hive animations to player character.
Bug Fixes:
- Enemies spawned from Dispensers (eg Pillbug bombs) no longer prevent breaking Gray blocks.
- Fixed White/Gray Block properties not scrolling correctly.
- Fixed a bug where Honey Bombs would not explode when hitting a Boss.
- Fixed a bug where Boss Blocks would sometimes not behave properly in Maker Mode.
- Other assorted bug fixes.
Changed files in this update