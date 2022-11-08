 Skip to content

Creator's Asteroid update for 8 November 2022

Nemesis Content Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Newly Added Maker Tiles:
  • Drago Boss - The final nemesis, does everything it can to destroy you.
  • Drago Boss Block - Can only be broken after the Drago Boss has been defeated.
  • Wall Gap - Removes Room Wall tiles to create open gaps between rooms.
  • Bubble Containers (2) - Can hold Upgrades inside, and can be popped by any attack.
  • Elevating Block (2) - Toggles between falling down or floating up when attacked.
  • Floating Grapple Box - Like the normal Grapple Box, but floats in water.
  • Basic Jump Upgrade - If present in the World, cannot jump from the ground until collected.
Fixes and Improvements:

Features:

  • Added general support for Steam Deck.
  • Added Play Mode support for Xbox and Steam controllers.

Adjustments:

  • Reorganized some upgrade icons on the Play Mode HUD.
  • Moved the Health Upgrade location in the Starting Items and Maker Tiles selections.
  • Added more details to the Climbing Surface's Maker Tile description.
  • Increased the time that notification boxes stay visible on screen.
  • Added simple idle animations and Honey Hive animations to player character.

Bug Fixes:

  • Enemies spawned from Dispensers (eg Pillbug bombs) no longer prevent breaking Gray blocks.
  • Fixed White/Gray Block properties not scrolling correctly.
  • Fixed a bug where Honey Bombs would not explode when hitting a Boss.
  • Fixed a bug where Boss Blocks would sometimes not behave properly in Maker Mode.
  • Other assorted bug fixes.

