Moonbreaker update for 8 November 2022

Zax's Story Hotfix EA 1.1.2 Released!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

A new hotfix is now available for Moonbreaker Early Access!

This hotfix addresses the Player 2 disadvantage, reintroduces Stowaway, and provides a small number of bug fixes.

Additions

  • Added 'Second Wind', a new one-time-use Ship Assist (to help player 2 disadvantage). Gain +2 cinder, charges every 2 turns.

Fixes

  • Re-enabled Stowaway Ship Assist.
  • Fixed for units being deployable in out-of-bounds areas on Landing Pad.
  • Fixed for units being deployable in out-of-bounds areas on City Plaza.
  • Fixed crash on using "redo" in paint mode.
  • Fixed issues with Season Track XP match rewards when at max level (50)

Balance Changes

  • Maximus 6 health to 4 health
  • Taria attack from 2 to 1
  • Blindsider cost from 2 to 3
  • Savria Safeguard cost from 4 to 3
  • Switchback cost from 5 to 6
  • Crosshair 5 cost from 4 to 5

