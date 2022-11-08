Zax's Story Hotfix EA 1.1.2 Released!

A new hotfix is now available for Moonbreaker Early Access!
This hotfix addresses the Player 2 disadvantage, reintroduces Stowaway, and provides a small number of bug fixes.
Additions
- Added 'Second Wind', a new one-time-use Ship Assist (to help player 2 disadvantage). Gain +2 cinder, charges every 2 turns.
Fixes
- Re-enabled Stowaway Ship Assist.
- Fixed for units being deployable in out-of-bounds areas on Landing Pad.
- Fixed for units being deployable in out-of-bounds areas on City Plaza.
- Fixed crash on using "redo" in paint mode.
- Fixed issues with Season Track XP match rewards when at max level (50)
Balance Changes
- Maximus 6 health to 4 health
- Taria attack from 2 to 1
- Blindsider cost from 2 to 3
- Savria Safeguard cost from 4 to 3
- Switchback cost from 5 to 6
- Crosshair 5 cost from 4 to 5
