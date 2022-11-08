 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hero Lodge update for 8 November 2022

Patch 1.0.16g - bug fixes, buffs to campaign 9 legendary weapons, and more

Share · View all patches · Build 9896199 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added new bonus item for getting all chests in bonus campaign.
  • Legendary weapon Slammer buffed: base damage +6 but no longer gives strength, also now gives a whopping 30% crit chance.
  • Legendary weapon Misery buffed with 10% more crit chance.
  • Chests no longer briefly show an 'expires in 3 turns' message when moused over after opening them.
  • Fixed a bug where ranged attacks could sometimes prevent ending Turn when used on targets in a specific context: skills targeting an enemy who's position is bugged to be VERY far away will now target the ground instead.
  • Fixed a bad bug with ice clone's ice shuriken and the new chilled turn count mechanic.
    Updated a few bestiary descriptions: Skeletons now mention their fire vulnerability.
  • Fixed a few H Dragon issues.
  • Fixed a bad bug with ice clone's ice shuriken and the new chilled turn count mechanic.
  • Updated a few bestiary descriptions: Skeletons now mention their fire vulnerability.
  • Added new bonus item for getting all chests in bonus campaign.
  • Chests no longer briefly show an 'expires in 3 turns' message when moused over after opening them.
  • Fixed a bug where ranged attacks could sometimes prevent ending Turn when used on targets in a specific context: skills targeting an enemy who's position is bugged to be VERY far away will now target the ground instead.
  • Fixed a few H Dragon issues.

Changed files in this update

Hero Lodge Content Depot 1174031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link