- Added new bonus item for getting all chests in bonus campaign.
- Legendary weapon Slammer buffed: base damage +6 but no longer gives strength, also now gives a whopping 30% crit chance.
- Legendary weapon Misery buffed with 10% more crit chance.
- Chests no longer briefly show an 'expires in 3 turns' message when moused over after opening them.
- Fixed a bug where ranged attacks could sometimes prevent ending Turn when used on targets in a specific context: skills targeting an enemy who's position is bugged to be VERY far away will now target the ground instead.
- Fixed a bad bug with ice clone's ice shuriken and the new chilled turn count mechanic.
Updated a few bestiary descriptions: Skeletons now mention their fire vulnerability.
- Fixed a few H Dragon issues.
Hero Lodge update for 8 November 2022
Patch 1.0.16g - bug fixes, buffs to campaign 9 legendary weapons, and more
