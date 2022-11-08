- Fixed the softlock caused when closing the living room door on the "Intro" level
- Fixed incorrect camera behavior when finishing dialogues with friends on the "Intro" level
- Fixed errors in Russian localization
- Fixed errors in mapping documentation
- Fixed bug that caused melee weapon to not deal damage being near the closed door
- Fixed player getting stuck in NPC's when playing with "Classic" or "RPG" control scheme
- Changed getting "Did you call a plumber?" achievement terms
- Slightly optimized sound effects when a monster is hit with a melee weapon
- Added new secret area
- Time, inspector and score are no longer displayed when viewing the level map
D'LIRIUM update for 8 November 2022
Beta-19.24
