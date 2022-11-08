 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

D'LIRIUM update for 8 November 2022

Beta-19.24

Share · View all patches · Build 9896119 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
  • Fixed the softlock caused when closing the living room door on the "Intro" level
  • Fixed incorrect camera behavior when finishing dialogues with friends on the "Intro" level
  • Fixed errors in Russian localization
  • Fixed errors in mapping documentation
  • Fixed bug that caused melee weapon to not deal damage being near the closed door
  • Fixed player getting stuck in NPC's when playing with "Classic" or "RPG" control scheme
  • Changed getting "Did you call a plumber?" achievement terms
  • Slightly optimized sound effects when a monster is hit with a melee weapon
  • Added new secret area
  • Time, inspector and score are no longer displayed when viewing the level map

Changed depots in yyc_stable branch

View more data in app history for build 9896119
D'lirium Content Depot 670161
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link