Space Architect update for 8 November 2022

0.26.1 - save/loading hotfix

Build 9896027 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix resolving some games stuck on the loading screen

The bug was happening only when a visiting ship was near the station in the saved game.

