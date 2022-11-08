0.26.1 - save/loading hotfix

Hotfix resolving some games stuck on the loading screen
The bug was happening only when a visiting ship was near the station in the saved game.
Hotfix resolving some games stuck on the loading screen
The bug was happening only when a visiting ship was near the station in the saved game.
