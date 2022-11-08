8th of November update

Changelog:
- Opponent Car "Rock" added to every map in single race mode
- Car's current gear display added for Strada, Bug & Hooligan
- Full lightning logic created for Strada, Bug & Hooligan cars, including correctly working braking lights
- New flattening rocks obstacle added to Nordic Noir map
- Fixed a bug, which caused game to load an incorrect map when restart race button was pressed
- Nordic Noir starting line camera position changed to improve map stability when race is being loaded
- Hooligan & Strada center of gravity moved further backwards to stop behaviour, when cars tend to "dive to the nose" while in air
- Vehicle characteristics trait amount limited to Speed, Drift, Force and Handling for better readability
Changed files in this update