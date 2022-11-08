 Skip to content

TurboMania Fog Racers update for 8 November 2022

8th of November update

8th of November update · Last edited by Wendy

Changelog:

  • Opponent Car "Rock" added to every map in single race mode
  • Car's current gear display added for Strada, Bug & Hooligan
  • Full lightning logic created for Strada, Bug & Hooligan cars, including correctly working braking lights
  • New flattening rocks obstacle added to Nordic Noir map
  • Fixed a bug, which caused game to load an incorrect map when restart race button was pressed
  • Nordic Noir starting line camera position changed to improve map stability when race is being loaded
  • Hooligan & Strada center of gravity moved further backwards to stop behaviour, when cars tend to "dive to the nose" while in air
  • Vehicle characteristics trait amount limited to Speed, Drift, Force and Handling for better readability

