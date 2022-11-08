 Skip to content

Faylinn's Quest update for 8 November 2022

Version 1.63 up

Share · View all patches · Build 9895673 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updating is recommended.
Thank you for playing :)

Changed files in this update

Faylinn's Quest Content Depot 1528011
  • Loading history…
Depot: Faylinn's Quest: Magical Side Story (1727630) Depot 1727630
  • Loading history…
Depot: NSFW Patch (1728820) Depot 1728820
  • Loading history…
