Funplace: After Hours update for 8 November 2022

First update. November 8, 2022

The difficulty of shifts 1 and 2 have been increased. There is now a consequence for ignoring the checkpoints for too long.

Bug fixes:

  • The shift you are on in the main story will no longer change after completing a custom shift.

