First update. November 8, 2022

The difficulty of shifts 1 and 2 have been increased. There is now a consequence for ignoring the checkpoints for too long.
Bug fixes:
- The shift you are on in the main story will no longer change after completing a custom shift.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
The difficulty of shifts 1 and 2 have been increased. There is now a consequence for ignoring the checkpoints for too long.
Bug fixes:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update