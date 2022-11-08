 Skip to content

SurrounDead update for 8 November 2022

Patch 1.2.0c - Hardship - Hotfix and a question form

Share · View all patches · Build 9895208 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Questions about difficulty settings/options:

Please fill in the below form
https://forms.gle/J2gE5iBhajV3V1xf6

CHANGES:

  • Adjustments to boss loot
  • Adjustments to prices of items and vendor loot
  • When pausing game is set to 0.01 speed, this is to combat physics breaking, more work will be done on this

BUG FIXES:

  • Fix to vendor amount of items and always being the same
  • Fix to description of Barrett 50 Cal Mag
  • Fix to ',' resetting XP
  • Fix to not being able to fire weapon

Prepare for posts in hopefully the near future about the next major update!

Changed files in this update

