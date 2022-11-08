Patch 1.2.0c - Hardship - Hotfix and a question form

Questions about difficulty settings/options:
https://forms.gle/J2gE5iBhajV3V1xf6
CHANGES:
- Adjustments to boss loot
- Adjustments to prices of items and vendor loot
- When pausing game is set to 0.01 speed, this is to combat physics breaking, more work will be done on this
BUG FIXES:
- Fix to vendor amount of items and always being the same
- Fix to description of Barrett 50 Cal Mag
- Fix to ',' resetting XP
- Fix to not being able to fire weapon
Prepare for posts in hopefully the near future about the next major update!
