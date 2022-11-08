 Skip to content

Slot Shots Pinball Collection update for 8 November 2022

Update Version 3.8 Leaderboard Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9895164 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here is a list of the current fixes in todays update:

  • Fixed an issue that occasionally caused the game to crash when viewing the leaderboard a second time
  • Fixed an issue that occasionally caused the leaderboard to not properly display when viewing after the first game played (the notice screen would be in the way)
  • Fixed an issue with the frame rate dropping when retrieving the leaderboard ranking, the frame rate now remains stable
  • Added additional ranks when viewing the leaderboard- Can now view seven players instead of five
  • Expanded the size of the backdrop for the leaderboard to properly fit the new ranks
  • Fixed an issue on Outergalactic Aliens in which the ball would drain out the right side on a new ball that had been ejected from a ball save
  • Adjusted the view rank button to only be active once per session- the leaderboard will remain up and active after playing the next game

