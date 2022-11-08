Update Version 3.8 Leaderboard Patch

Here is a list of the current fixes in todays update:
- Fixed an issue that occasionally caused the game to crash when viewing the leaderboard a second time
- Fixed an issue that occasionally caused the leaderboard to not properly display when viewing after the first game played (the notice screen would be in the way)
- Fixed an issue with the frame rate dropping when retrieving the leaderboard ranking, the frame rate now remains stable
- Added additional ranks when viewing the leaderboard- Can now view seven players instead of five
- Expanded the size of the backdrop for the leaderboard to properly fit the new ranks
- Fixed an issue on Outergalactic Aliens in which the ball would drain out the right side on a new ball that had been ejected from a ball save
- Adjusted the view rank button to only be active once per session- the leaderboard will remain up and active after playing the next game
Changed files in this update