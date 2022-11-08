1.05B - Universal Gamepad Support

Share · View all patches · Build 9895110 · Last edited 8 November 2022 – 19:26:11 UTC by Wendy

Expedited the gamepad support to come before V1.10, Eschaton should now be playable with any Steam compatible controller. Please raise any issues in the community hub!

Gamepad support implemented

The player is now unlikely to miss picking up the flashlight

The game menu and view sensitivity sliders have been updated to be even better than before

Updated menu with enticing 'Coming soon...' features

Further additions and bug fixes of minor item descriptions

V1.10 with the story content update, speedrunning and more is coming soon.