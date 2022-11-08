1.05B - Universal Gamepad Support

Expedited the gamepad support to come before V1.10, Eschaton should now be playable with any Steam compatible controller. Please raise any issues in the community hub!
- Gamepad support implemented
- The player is now unlikely to miss picking up the flashlight
- The game menu and view sensitivity sliders have been updated to be even better than before
- Updated menu with enticing 'Coming soon...' features
- Further additions and bug fixes of minor item descriptions
V1.10 with the story content update, speedrunning and more is coming soon.
Changed files in this update