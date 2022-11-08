 Skip to content

Are You Afraid of the Dark update for 8 November 2022

Update 1.2.1

Update 1.2.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changed Maximum Particle amount for each game
    5000 -> 15000
    (after reaching treshold, oldest particles dissapear)

-Added Lightening mechanic
(gives small aid to players that find the game difficult
by giving periodical normal view)

  • Resolved bug where Entity would spawn too close
    (minimum distance to player is now 3, going up from 2)

  • Added proximity audio for Keys
    (Key sounds will get louder as the player is closer)

Thanks to everyone for leaving feedback!
It helps a lot in shaping the game!

