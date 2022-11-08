Update 1.2.1

- Changed Maximum Particle amount for each game
5000 -> 15000
(after reaching treshold, oldest particles dissapear)
-Added Lightening mechanic
(gives small aid to players that find the game difficult
by giving periodical normal view)
-
Resolved bug where Entity would spawn too close
(minimum distance to player is now 3, going up from 2)
-
Added proximity audio for Keys
(Key sounds will get louder as the player is closer)
Thanks to everyone for leaving feedback!
It helps a lot in shaping the game!
Changed files in this update